HC quashes PSA detention of 2

Jammu and Kashmir High Court has quashed detention of two persons who had been booked under Public Safety Act soon after the abrogation of Article 370 last year.

A bench of Justice Sindhu Sharma directed the government to release Mubashir Ahmad Rather of Awneera Shopian and Mansoor Ahmad Itoo of Durpora Shopian forthwith from the custody, if not required in any other case.

Both Rather and Itoo were detained on August 10 last year after District Magistrate Shopian passed two separate orders against them under PSA.

The Court quashed the detention of the duo after advocate Shafqat Nazir submitted that the detaining authority has passed the orders illegally.

“In fact it is a mere reproduction of the earlier grounds of detention which are supported by the record, therefore, the impugned detention order is vitiated and the same is no more sustainable in the eye of law,” the court said while quashing detention of Rather.

While quashing Itoo’s detention, the court said: “There is no sufficient compliance with the requirement of law for providing the detenu with the constitutional safeguards, thus, the impugned detention order is illegal and the same is not sustainable”.