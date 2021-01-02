HC quashes PSA detention of 3

Jammu and Kashmir High Court has quashed detention of three persons booked under Public Safety Act in 2019.

Two separate single benches quashed detention orders of Mukhtar Ahmad Bhat of Shopian, Ishfaq Ahmad Ganie of Pulwama while a division bench quashed the detention of Amir Shafi Bhat of Pulwama after hearing their counsel and the government through its counsel.

Amir had filed an appeal against the single bench order which had dismissed his plea against his PSA detention order passed by District Magistrate Pulwama on 2 February 2019.

“We reiterate that the detaining authority must explain satisfactorily the inordinate delay in executing the detention order, otherwise the subjective satisfaction gets vitiated,” the DB said.

In the case on hand in the absence of any satisfactory explanation explaining the delay of 14½ months, the court said it was of the opinion that the detention order must stand vitiated by reason of non-execution thereof within a reasonable time.