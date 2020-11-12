Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK CORRESPONDENT
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 13, 2020, 12:56 AM

HC quashes PSA detention of Shopian man

Representational Pic
Jammu and Kashmir High Court has quashed the detention of a man from Shopian who was booked under Public Safety Act last year.

A bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey quashed detention of Rouf Ahmad Dar of Khurampora, Trendzo, District Shopian after hearing his counsel Syed Musaib and the government through its counsel.

While quashing the detention order which was passed by the District Magistrate Shopian, the court directed the government to release Dar from preventive custody forthwith.

The Court directed its Registrar Judicial to convey the order to District Magistrate Shopian and Jail Superintendent concerned immediately for compliance of the order.

