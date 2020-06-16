HC quashes Sagar's PSA detention

J&K High Court on Tuesday quashed detention of General Secretary, National Conference, Ali Muhammad Sagar, who was booked under Public Safety Act in February this year.

Sagar was detained on August 6 last year under section 107 and 151 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) when the central government abrogated Article 370 and split erstwhile J&K state into two union territories.

Sagar was subsequently booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) on February 5 this year following which he challenged the detention before the High Court.

While quashing the detention order passed by the District Magistrate Srinagar on February 5 this year, a bench of Justice Sindhu Sharma directed the government to set Sagar free immediately.

On June 11, the court had reserved the judgment after hearing advocate Shuja ul Haq and advocate Shakir Reyaz on behalf of Sagar, and B A Dar, senior Additional Advocate General for the government.

“In my opinion, the grounds of detention of the detenu are so fragile in the present case that they do not justify his detention in view of the law laid down by the Supreme Court in case of Mohd Yousuf Rather,” the court said.

In the grounds of detention it was said that Sagar’s capacity could be gauged from the fact that he was able to convince his electorates to come out and vote in huge numbers even during peak militancy and poll boycotts.

The grounds of detention alleged that the NC leader had addressed in July last year the party workers at his residence at Airport Road Humhama asking them to “unite and raise voice against Union of India if Article 370 & 35 (A) was abrogated”.

It further alleged that Sagar took out a protest rally along with about 250 party workers towards Lal Chowk in view of SC hearing of Article 35 (A) and while addressing at Khansahib Budgam he criticized government for alleged anti people policies including abrogation of Article 370 & 35(A).

The court said, there was nothing in the grounds of detention as to when and on which date Sagar had taken out a protest rally with 250 party workers towards Lal Chowk after the so-called hearing of Article 35 (A) before whom as also the date on which he addressed gathering at Khansahib Budgam where he allegedly criticized the Government.

“Every such activity should have nexus with the alleged abrogation of Articles which took place on 5th & 6th of August, 2019 but no such nexus has been alleged in the grounds of detention”.

Citing an SC judgment the court also said the detention order of detenu was illegal because the Detaining Authority had shown its awareness to the fact that the detenu was already in custody.