GK CORRESPONDENT
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 19, 2020, 12:23 AM

HC seeks details of illegally occupied govt accommodation

GK CORRESPONDENT
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 19, 2020, 12:23 AM
Representational Photo

The High Court has directed the government to furnish by November 24 details of official accommodation under illegal occupation of ex-ministers, legislators and bureaucrats in J&K.

While issuing notice on a Public Interest Litigation petition titled Court on its own motion v Union Territory of J&K and others, a division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Puneet Gupta, directed the authorities to take steps    for eviction of illegal occupants in compliance with the judgment of the Supreme Court in case titled Lok Prahari v. State of U.P. and file the compliance report within ten days.

Senior Additional Advocate General B A Dar accepted notice on behalf of the government.

The Court  said that copy of its order be served upon the Chief Secretary as also the Secretary Estates Department besides  senior additional advocate general B A Dar for compliance.

The Court directed the Chief Secretary and Secretary Estates Department to file the action taken reports.

