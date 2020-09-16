HC seeks details of unauthorised occupants of govt accommodation

J&K High Court on Wednesday directed the government to furnish within 10 days the details of unauthorised occupants of ministerial bungalows and special houses in Srinagar and Jammu.

While hearing a writ petition, a bench of justice Ali Muhammad Magrey sought an affidavit from the Principal Secretary Estate Department giving details of former ministers, legislators, retired officers, politicians occupying ministerial bungalows or special houses (A-type, B-type and C-type quarters) in Srinagar and Jammu.

The direction came after the court noted that compliance report by the Principal Secretary Estates Department reveals that a large number of former ministers, MLAs, MLCs retired IAS officers and political persons were still unauthorisedly residing in ministerial bungalows as well as A, B and C-type accommodation of the Estates Department at Jammu and Srinagar.

The court observed that huge amount, in lakhs of rupees was outstanding on account of rent against these categories of authorized occupants and that no effective steps had been taken by the department either to vacate the said persons or recover the amount from them despite directions by the court from time to time.

Meanwhile the court granted B A Dar Sr AAG 10 days’ time to update the status on the affidavit of the Principal Secretary Estates Department, as regards the directions passed by it with regard to eviction of such unauthorized occupants.

Besides, the court said, the affidavit shall also furnish the details of recoveries, if any, made of the outstanding amount of rent from authorized/unauthorized occupants.