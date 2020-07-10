HC seeks report on Amarnath Yatra by July 11

J&K High Court has asked the government to file a report by July 11 on the precautions to be ensured for Amarnath Yatra amid COVID-19.

Hearing a plea seeking proper arrangements for the Yatra, a division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjay Dhar granted more time for filing the report on the request of AAG Aseem Sawhney.

Earlier, the court had asked the AAG to place before it the proposal and decision of the government with regard to the Yatra.

The court also asked him to furnish full details of the manner in which the authorities propose to provide for quarantine of the suspected patients and treatment of COVID-19 during the Yatra.