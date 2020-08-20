HC seeks status report in case against Farooq Abdullah

J&K High Court has sought report on the status of preliminary inquiry in a case relating to alleged pro-freedom speeches by former Chief Minister and National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah in 2016.

A bench of Justice Javed Iqbal Wani while hearing the matter through video conference, asked Additional Advocate General Aseem Sawhney to file the latest status report in view of some newspaper clippings and a compact disc (CD) furnished by the petitioner in terms of court order dated 19 August 2019.

As the petition by Sukesh C Khajuria against Abdullah came up for hearing, advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed and three other advocates on his behalf submitted before court that despite passing of one year the inquiry was not finalized.

Advocate Ahmad told the court that SSP Srinagar and SHO Police Station Nageen have not furnished the latest status of the inquiry.

The petitioner is seeking directions for speeding up the inquiry initiated by the police on his complaint against Abdullah for his “pro-freedom speeches made on December 5, 2016 at Naseem Bagh in Srinagar and at Nawa-e-Subh party headquarters of National Conference at Srinagar on 2 February 2017”.

Advocate Ahmad submitted that following a court direction, the petitioner handed over newspaper clippings and a compact disc (CD) to AAG Sawhney on 30 August 2019 for its onward delivery to SSP Srinagar and SHO P/S Nageen.

He further submitted that on 27 September 2019, the court had directed the SSP Srinagar and the SHO Police station Nageen Nageen to file latest status report of the inquiry but till date the same was not filed.

After hearing the parties, the court directed AAG Sawhney to file latest status report of the ongoing inquiry within a period of two weeks. The court listed the plea for further consideration on September 9.