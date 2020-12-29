HC terms govt report on corruption cases as 'sketchy, confusing'

J&K High Court has sought details about action initiated by the government against those IAS, IPS, and IFS officers who were indicted in corruption cases. The details have to be submitted by March 3.

While hearing two public Interest litigations including one on its own motion, a division bench of acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Sanjay Dhar observed that the status report dated 21.07.2020 filed by the government in this regard was not in proper form.

The court said the report is quite sketchy or confusing making it difficult for it to find out any information. The government in its 263-page report filed on 21 July 2020 in compliance of court directions has given details of the corruption cases against the government servants.

Advocate S S Ahmed appearing for petitioner in one of the PILs pointed out that the details regarding enquiries pending against senior officers including members of All India Services were not furnished.

To AAG Aseem Sawhney’s submission that details must be there in the report, the court said asked him to make an endeavour to furnish separate information regarding these officers. “Let that information be also furnished before the next date of hearing,” the court said.

In July this year, the court had sought information related to corruption cases after it was informed that there were number of FIRs registered against government servants where investigation had not been concluded for more than a decade.

The court had also asked the J&K’s General Administration Department to inform it regarding the present status of the employees involved in the criminal cases and benefits they were drawing.

Following the directions, the government had informed the court that from 1998 to 2018, there were total 295 cases registered with the Anti-Corruption Bureau and out of them, 31 were pending wherein “either investigation could not be concluded or the charge sheets could not be presented on account of the interim orders by the court”.