HC to hear arguments on maintainability of plea challenging PSA on Mar 5

For determining its maintainability, Jammu and Kashmir High Court Monday listed a Public Interest litigation challenging legality of Public Safety Act on March 5.

As the PIL filed by senior advocate Syed Tassaduq came up for hearing before a division bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, the bench observed that that the issue of maintainability of the petition was to be settled first in keeping with an earlier court order.

Pointing out that the matter could not be considered today for non-availability of Advocate General, the court asked senior AAG, B A Dar, who appeared on behalf of the government to ensure the appearance of Advocate General in the matter on March 5 so as to settle the maintainability issue.

While listing the case for arguments on maintainability, the court said no further adjournments will be allowed.

The PIL is challenging the legality of the PSA and seeks its scraping. “PSA is illegal because it contravenes the 44th (1979) amendment to the constitution of India. Union of India was bound to bring this amendment into force,” highlights the PIL.

“Amendment provided drastic changes that a person could be detained under PSA initially only for a period of two months and that chairman of the advisory board would either be Chief Justice of the state or a sitting judge of the High Court so that the matter is reviewed dispassionately,’’ Hussain pleads.

Union of India, the petitioner submits, is flouting and violating the will of the parliament which is a negation of democratic temper of the Constitution of India.

While the petition points out that for the last 46 years amendment to Article 22 has not been brought into force, it seeks direction from the court to the Union of India for bringing into force the same.

“Section 8 of the PSA should be declared illegal because the government has to approve the detention but it cannot approve without hearing the detenue,” the petitioner pleads.

Underscoring that “power to detain is power of the state” the petition says that a “divisional commissioner or district magistrate cannot detain a person.”

Moreover the petitioner submits before the court that the detainee cannot be moved from one place of detention without show cause. The petitioner is relying on a judgment of the House of Lords in England which, he submits, still holds good.

The advocate general of J&K has raised a preliminary objection on the maintainability of the petition. “The PSA was in consonance with the constitution as the amendment to article 22 of the Constitution would be automatically extended to J&K after the abrogation of article 370”, is the Government’s stand before the Court.

Meanwhile with regard to the number of PSA detainees who were provided legal aid, the High Court directed Member Secretary J&K Legal Services Authority and Ladakh Legal Services Authority to update the compliance status report. Earlier the Court had sought such details from SLSA.

In the PIL, Hussain has raised the issue of legal aid which, he says, the state is bound to provide to a detenue booked under PSA. “Where the state detains a person under PSA, it has a duty under article 22 of the constitution read with articles 20 and 21 to provide legal aid to the detenue,” the senior advocate pleads in the PIL.