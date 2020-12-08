HC wants to know on legal aid to PSA detenues

J&K High Court has directed the State Legal Service Authority (SLSA) to inform it about the number of PSA detainees who were provided legal aid.

A division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Puneet Gupta directed member secretary SLSA to file an affidavit indicating the details of the legal aid provided to the detenues.

The court sought the details following the submission by senior advocate Syed Tasaduq Hussain that SLSA has defied its order dated 16 October 2019. “For last 11 months no legal aid has been provided to any detenue by the government,” Hussain said.

Meanwhile, the court directed the SLSA to provide legal aid to the detenues.

In a Public Interest Litigation petition filed in the High Court last year, Hussain has raised the issue of legal aid which, he says, the state is bound to provide to a detenue booked under PSA.

“Where the state detains a person under PSA, it has a duty under article 22 of the constitution read with articles 20 and 21 to provide legal aid to the detenue,” the senior advocate pleads in the PIL.

The PIL challenges the “legality” of the PSA and seeks its scraping. “PSA is illegal because it contravenes 44th (1979) amendment to the constitution of India. Union of India was bound to bring this amendment into force,” highlights the PIL.

While the petition points out that for last 46 years amendment to Article 22 has not been brought into force, it seeks direction from the court to the Union of India for bringing into force the same.

“Section 8 of the PSA should be declared illegal because the government has to approve the detention but it cannot approve without hearing the detenue,” the petitioner pleads.

Underscoring that “power to detain is power of the state” the petition says that a “divisional commissioner or district magistrate cannot detain a person”.

Moreover the petitioner submits before the court that the detainee cannot be moved from one place of detention without show cause. The petitioner is relying on a judgment of the House of Lords in England which, he submits, still holds good.

The advocate general of J&K has raised a preliminary objection on the maintainability of the petition. “The PSA was in consonance with the constitution as the amendment to article 22 of the Constitution would be automatically extended to J&K after the abrogation of article 370”, is the Government’s stand before Court.