Health Department deputes 71 teams across Jammu

Health Department has geared-up itself to detect Covid cases in targeted areas of Jammu Urban by deputing 71 teams at Railway Station, Airport, densely populated areas, residential localities and different educational institutions amid single-day highest spike of the year.

Even as Jammu region recorded a total of 93 positive cases, the figures say Jammu district witnessed the highest spike of the year again with 59 positive cases. Earlier, the highest positive cases in Jammu district were 56.

“We have deputed teams to areas where from the cases have surfaced for the last one week,” an official in the Health Department said, who informed that today they have detected 59 positive cases in Jammu including 52 locals and 7 travelers.

The Chief Medical Officer Jammu, Dr JP Singh, told the Greater Kashmir, “Out of total 59 cases, 7 travelers, 20 positive cases surfaced from random sampling, 24 were symptomatic who were detected from RT-PCR sampling at GMC, and psychiatric hospital and other places.”

Among 7 positive travelers, 4 were detected at Jammu Airport and 3 at Jammu Railway Station. In view of the emerging situation, he said that they have deputed 71 health teams in different locations.

“WE have deputed 32 teams comprising of 86 officials at Jammu Railway Stations 18 teams at Jammu Airport comprising of 50 officials, 5 mobile teams of health officials consisting of 10 officials, 16 urban teams having 32 health officials, and five teams consisting of 15 officials for educational institutions including schools and colleges,” the CMO Jammu said.

Similarly, some other teams have been sent to the fixed sites like Rajiv Gandhi Hospital at Gangyal, Roop Nagar Centre, Janipur Centre, Talab Tillo, Trikuta Nagar, Jambulochan Hall near Amphalla.

The CMO said,“Yesterday, we have taken samples of 7400 persons including 6000 Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and over 1400 RT-PCRs. The footfall of travelers at Jammu Airport has reduced due to the ongoing renovation work. However, we have sampled approximately 702 people (321 RTPCR and 381 RAT) at the Jammu Airport and we sampled 3731 travelers (416 RT-PCR and 3315 RAT) who reached Jammu from different places of the country at Jammu Railway Station.”