Zehru Nissa
Srinagar,
May 2, 2020

Health Ministry classifies 4 J&K districts as Red Zones | Entire Kashmir will be 'treated as' Red Zone: Div Com

Kashmir has four districts classified as Red Zones, while one district has been declared Green Zone as per the new classification by union health ministry today.

The districts are Srinagar, Bandipora, Shopian and Anantnag.

No district in Jammu division is a Red Zone. Twelve districts of J&K, including five from Kashmir division are classified as Orange Zones. These are Baramulla, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Kulgam and Budgam from Kashmir division and Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, Kathua, Ramban, Rajouri and Reasi from Jammu division.

Four districts have been put under Green Zone category. District Pulwama is the only district from Kashmir division featuring in this category. From Jammu division, Kishtwar, Doda and Poonch districts are Green Zones.

However, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, said the entire 10 districts of Kashmir will be treated as red zones. “We have only one green district which also has seen some new positive cases in past couple of days,” he said. He added that orange zones have “very little difference” from red zones and therefore entire Kashmir “will remain Red Zone.”

“We cannot lower our guard at this stage. We have decreasing percentage of positive cases among the total number of samples tested but we need to keep doing what needs to be done,” he said.

