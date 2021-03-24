Healthcare services in J&K witnessing revolutionary transformation: LG Sinha

With the aim of promoting good health and expanding the outreach of comprehensive primary healthcare services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today e-inaugurated as many as 73 AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) Health & Wellness Centres under Ayushman Bharat across the UT.

The Lt Governor, while speaking on the occasion, observed that healthcare services in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a revolutionary transformation in the past several months.

Unprecedented work is being done for advancement and upgradation of medical facilities for ensuring quality and affordable healthcare services in the UT, he added.

The Lt Governor remarked that the Government is making committed efforts to fully integrate AYUSH with the healthcare delivery system, besides promoting good health through preventive, rehabilitative , mitigative and curative interventions of Indian Systems of Medicine and Homoeopathy (ISM&H).

Speaking on the significance of the AYUSH system of treatment and medicine, the Lt Governor said that this system of medicine focuses on the overall wellness of a person. It not only treats a patient but also guides people for adopting a healthy lifestyle along with teaching Yoga and other natural, healthy practices.

The Lt Governor observed that AYUSH Health & Wellness Centres would be a game changer in the UT of J&K, especially in promoting the AYUSH sector, so that a comprehensive primary health care through AYUSH principles and practices is provided to the community for achieving the basic objective of holistic wellness model by advocating self-care and home remedies amongst the community.

He laid special emphasis on creating awareness and sensitizing all stakeholders and health service providers about the strengths of AYUSH systems for optimum utilization of its potential, and revival of the traditional systems of medicine.

The Lt Governor also expressed his gratitude towards the Hon’ble Prime Minister for bringing reforms in the healthcare sector by establishing two AIIMS in J&K, besides sanctioning several medical colleges and hospitals for overall revamping of the healthcare sector here.

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor interacted with the staff of various Health and Wellness centres and enquired about their functioning, daily and monthly patient in-take and free of cost healthcare services being provided to the patients in these centres.

The Lt Governor also launched “Arogya Siddhi”, a compendium of clinical outcomes of AYUSH Interventions across the UT.

A video presentation giving detailed information about the AYUSH Health & Wellness Centres, and the facilities being provided to people in these centres, particularly in far flung areas, was also displayed. It was informed that some of the AYUSH Health & Wellness Centres have been established in far-flung areas like Manjikote, Mahore, which is 115 km away from District Headquarters.

Some of the features of AYUSH Health & Wellness Centres include medicinal plants garden, yoga space, providing training and suggestions for home treatment, promoting Dincharya (Art of healthy Living), Ritucharya (Wellness calendar) and a personalized healthcare approach.

Pertinently, out of 73 AYUSH Health & Wellness Centres, nine are in Udhampur; seven in Rajouri; six in Reasi; five in Baramulla; four in Budgam, Bandipora, Doda and Ramban; three in Jammu, Srinagar , Kathua, Kupwara, Poonch , Anantnag and Pulwama; Two in Kulgam, Ganderbal, Shopian, Samba and one in Kishtwar.