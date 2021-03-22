Heavy rainfall in Rajouri, Poonch

Heavy rainfall and lightning affected normal life in Rajouri and Poonch districts. The rainfall that started in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday was going on heavily when last reports poured in.

“There was minimal rush of customers in market today,” Akhal Kumar, a trader of Rajouri said. He said that majority of the customers at Rajouri town market come from rural areas. “But today people preferred not to visit the market due to rainfall,” he said.

“There was very less movement of vehicles on roads,” a traffic cop deployed at main town Rajouri told Greater Kashmir.

On the other hand, motorcyclists faced immense difficulties while moving on several roads of Rajouri town due to overflowing drains.

“The main stretch of national highway in front of BSF camp Rajouri remained blocked with rainwater and we faced immense hardships while driving motorcycle,” Mohit K Sharma, a local said.

Meanwhile, upper reaches of both Rajouri and Poonch received fresh snowfall resulting in a decline in temperature. “We have reports of heavy rainfall in all the areas but there are no reports of any loss of life so far,” officials said.