Heavy rains in Jammu division, 2 killed

A Punjab National Bank (PNB) employee was among two persons killed today in Udhampur and Kishtwar districts as heavy rains continued for consecutive second day in the region.

“We are confirming news about a local namely Mohammad Yaqoob (40) who had gone into the forests to collect firewood but he did not return. We have heard he has been washed away in a flash flood in a nallah in Kither village in Bonjwan area,” said Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Rajinder Singh Tara.

A PNB employee lost his life when a car (JK14B-2420) he was travelling in was hit by a boulder near Sharda Mata Jakhani on Jammu-Srinagar Highway.

He has been identified as Sudhir Choudhary of Raghunath Pura, Shiv Nagar in Udhampur district. The deceased was posted at Sarmoli Branch of PNB.

In this road mishap, three others were also injured. The rescue operation was launched and the injured were evacuated to the hospital.

Officials said that Ghordi to Ramnagar, Ramnagar to Basantgarh, Ramnagar to Rang, Badhi to Ladhana, Kela to Salan, Bhimin to Udhampur roads remained closed due to heavy rains. However, Ramnagar to Basantgarh road was partially thrown open.

At least 12 kacha houses and one concrete house was damaged in heavy rains partially at villages like Bukhtyan and Barmin areas of Udhampur district, according to officials. They said that 36 PMGSY roads remained closed in different locations in Udhampur district due to inclement weather conditions whereas Patnitop circular road remained clear.

A rescue operation was launched in Kathua district with the help of the Indian Air Force. The IAF pressed into service a chopper in Ujh River on the request of civilian administration to rescue seven members of nomads including their three children in Rajbagh police station area. “We have rescued all the trapped nomads. There is damage to their houses as well in some areas,” said DC Kathua, OP Bhagat.

In Jammu district, many residential houses were damaged partially in areas like Channi Rama.

Irrigation and Flood Control Department Chief Engineer, Hamesh Manchanda, told the Greater Kashmir: “Tawi River’s alert level is 14 ft. Till 7 pm, it was 9 ft. It was 11 ft in the afternoon. The water level has reduced. We are reviewing the situation continuously even in Udhampur also.”

With regard to Chenab River, the Chief Engineer said that “The alert level in Chenab is 32 ft and 35 ft is danger level. However, the water is continuously increasing. It was over 33.5 ft at 7 PM when we last checked it today.”