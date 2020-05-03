Helpline numbers 'not helpful' to stranded people

The Kashmiri students and the workers stranded in different parts of the country Sunday complained that official helplines in J&K remained non-functional most of the time, while the evacuation process by the UT government was “slow” as compared to other states.

“We are in a state of despair due to callous attitude of administration with regard to our evacuation. Five days have passed since MHA issued guidelines and SOP regarding the movement of stranded persons but no one in the administration is interested to act,” said Manzoor, one of the stranded passengers in Delhi.

“Officials are making it more complicated and difficult by way of issuing orders one after another,” he said.

Greater Kashmir received several emails and calls from distresses families and students who complained about the “ambiguity” in the evacuation process and the defunct helpline numbers.

“All helpline numbers are defunct. The gates at Resident Commissioner’s New Delhi 5 Prithvi Raj Road and JK House Chanakyapuri are closed. People come by foot to inquire about their evacuation process only to return disappointed,” Manzoor said.

The stranded families said the evacuation process started by other states was quicker as compared to J&K.

“Most of the states lifted almost 70 percent of their stranded people through different modes of transport. Even some states managed to get special trains. But things are different in case of J&K,” said another stranded Kashmiri. “The administration is buying time just to add more miseries for us,” he said.

The stranded passengers said 35 percent registered stranded persons in Delhi with their own light motor vehicles are unable to get permission as no one owns responsibility to help them.

“Commissioner Secretary Home department who has been nominated as Nodal Officer for this process is camped in J&K and the Resident Commissioner as well as the Assistant Resident Commissioner are not authorized to issue movement passes,” another stranded Kashmiri said and sought personal intervention of Lieutenant Governor of J&K to help their evacuation to Valley.

Commissioner Secretary Jal Shakti department, Ajeet Kumar Sahu who is coordinating movement of J&K residents stranded in Himachal and movement of all stranded persons within J&K, said that the people having personal vehicles should register online and wait for their turn.

“Once their turn comes, we will bring them home. Handling of individual cases would be difficult,” he said.

Meanwhile, a group of 22 students including seven females from J&K said that they were stranded at Gandhinagar Gujarat in different hostels of Central University of Gujarat.

The students urged the administration to evacuate them as early as possible saying that Gujarat was 2nd highest in COVID-10 positive cases.

“We don’t want to die here. The COVID-19 positive cases in Gandhinagar Gujarat are rising with each passing day. We fear to go out for fetching essential items,” said Ishfaq Majid, Ph D scholar from Kashmir.

“We are in self-quarantine from March 17 in University hostels. We have already registered online on the link provided by J&K administration. We urge the J&K authorities to shift us to Valley,” he said.

Another group of 50 to 60 people is stranded in Kolkata for past 45 days demanded immediate shifting to Valley. “We came here in November with our business purpose. But we are in very difficult situations and are running out of money,” said one of the stranded persons. “Please send us back to our homes in Srinagar,” he said.

Another group of businessmen stuck at Aligarh complained that they were not getting any help from the administration.

“We approach the concerned authorities here but we were told that they have not received any circular to send us back to J&K. Please help us,” said Gowhar Majeed.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole said in order to allow certain number of persons per day, the Nodal officers responsible for their return, were regulating it. “They (stranded people) should online register and then wait for permission,” he said.

He said the stranded persons should move only after getting permission. “Otherwise they will have to undergo mandatory administrative quarantine at Kathua for 21 days,” he said.