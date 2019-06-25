'Heroin is a telephone call away'

Nearly all patients admitted to the Drug De-addiction Center (DAC) at the SMHS Hospital for heroin addiction have said that the dangerous substance can be acquired quite easily in all parts of Kashmir.

A 27-year-old small-time employee of a private enterprise in Downtown Srinagar had his first tryst with heroin a year ago.

“Two friends had started consuming the drug and they offered me a free trial,” he said, sitting up on his bed at the DAC, his hair matted and his clothes unkempt.

In the months that followed, the young man sold all his belongings, stole and sold his wife’s jewellery, spent the Eidi of his two children and then resorted to petty thefts to sustain the supply of heroin costing Rs 2500 a day.

“It was just money that I needed… Chetta (heroin) is available everywhere here,” he said.

He said he bought heroin from a number of areas in Uptown and Downtown areas, government colonies and markets.

Also Read | Kashmir witnesses shocking rise in heroin abuse

On a nearby bed, a much younger and more distraught patient argues and pleads with staff for discharge.

Exposed to heroin in school in a south Kashmir village, this 15 year old wanted to just experience a “dose”.

Unaware that even a single dose of heroin could devastate the human mind and body, he soon found himself homeless and peddling the drug.

“A friend gave me a little quantity that I would sell to other students. Rs 500 for a pinch,” he said.

The teenager asserts that heroin is “as easily available to students as cigarettes are”.

“One just needs to ask for it,” he said.

A class 12 student from a renowned school in Srinagar, who is under treatment for the past three months, had started his “journey to devastation” with cannabis at the age of 14.

Also Read | Army nabs drug peddler with heroin near LoC

He and his friends gradually started experimenting with other drugs.

“We tried pills (medicinal opioids), bottles (cough syrups), weed (cannabis), chasing (nasal heroin) and then finally tichuk (injectable heroin),” he said, asserting that “all drugs were just a phone call away”.

“In times of hartals and curfews, we had it delivered at our places on bicycles,” he said.

Doctors and staff working with victims of substance abuse at the DAC corroborate the patients account.

“If a 14-year-old school going kid and a 25-year –old salesman say they had no difficulty in procuring heroin it sure is everywhere,” said Dr Yasir H Rather, Associate Professor and in charge of DAC.

He said the profile of a heroin addict has changed over the past one year.

“Earlier we used to see patients who were usually unemployed, very young, unmarried, had long history of substance abuse as heroin addicts. Now, it is any background, any family profile, any age, any area,” he added and warned that “everyone” was at risk due to easy availability of the drug.

Also Read | 2 drug peddlers arrested in Jammu: Police

Ahfadul Mujtaba, IGP Crime Branch and Nodal Officer J&K for Narcotics Control Bureau, said there is higher availability of heroin in the state at present and blamed it on “many factors”.

“Many neighbouring countries have been devastated by heroin and it reached India through Punjab. Now that Punjab is being plugged, it is coming to our state from across the border,” he said.

He stressed on the importance of “setting deterrence” through law enforcement towards which his department had trained personnel and equipped them with skills to frame “foolproof cases” and ensure conviction.

“We are starting fresh training in Kashmir which will help us nab, prosecute and ensure punishment to the smugglers and that would go a long way in bringing the supply down,” he said.

On the other hand, M Raju, Excise Commissioner J&K, expressed ignorance about the reasons behind the surge in heroin availability and the number of people abusing the drug.

“We are increasing intelligence related to heroin and other drugs in the state and a lot of funds have been allocated to this area,” he said.

He said that the department was being proactive in curbing the menace of drugs in the state and that its enforcement division had been strengthened.

Also Read | SMHS registers 405 patients for opium de-addiction in 1 year

“Nearly 4000 kanals of bhang (cannabis) cultivation has been destroyed in recent time and heroin has been seized and destroyed at many places by our staff,” he said.

He said that the department was working closely with the police and health departments to enforce J&K Drug De-addiction policy.