Hideout busted in Pulwama

Police on Wednesday said they busted a militant hideout in Seer forest area of Pastuna village of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

According to SP Awantipora Tahir Saleem, following information about militant hideout in the forest area of Seer Pastuna, police along with army’s 42RR and 180 Bn CRPF launched a search operation in the said area.

“During search, one hideout of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit was busted and subsequently destroyed. Incriminating material and other material was recovered from the said hideout,” he said.

Case FIR number 14/2021 was registered at police station Tral.