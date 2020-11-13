High alert sounded on LoC in Rajouri, Poonch

With the majority of sectors on the Line of Control witnessing a war-like situation, the army has issued an alert in Rajouri and Poonch districts as movement of two groups of militants close to the LoC has been spotted.

Officials said that all the units deployed on the Line of Control have been asked to remain on high alert and to remain ready for effective retaliation for any action by Pak army.

“Two groups of militants, which could also be of Border Action Teams, have been spotted near Line of Control with one in Rajouri district and another in Poonch district,” officials said, adding that there is every apprehension of some action by these groups.