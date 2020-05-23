High Court adopts invariable working time

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir will continue uniform working time round the year, thus halting the past practice of change of timings in winter and summers.

An official handout stated that the Chief Justice J&K High Court has issued a calendar which will be followed “for the rest part of the whole year”. For the High Court Jammu Wing, the registry/office timing for the first session will be from 9.30 AM to 1.00 PM and 2nd session from 2 PM to 4.30 PM with one hour lunch break. The court timing will be 10 AM to 1 PM first session and 2 PM to 4 PM 2nd session.

The timing for Srinagar wing for registry/ office will be 10 AM to 1 PM first session, 1 PM to 2 PM (break) and 2 PM to 5 PM second session; and for courts the time for first session will be 10.30 AM to 1 PM; 1 PM to 2 PM (Break) and 2.00 PM. to 4.30 P.M second session.

For the District Courts and subordinate courts the timing for Jammu division will be 9.30 A.M. to 1.00 P.M (Ist session Office), 1.00 P.M. to 2.00 P.M(break) 2.00 P.M. to 4.30 P.M 2nd session office); while the Court timing will be 10.00 A.M. to 1.00 P.M( First Session) 1.00 P.M. to 2.00 P.M( Break) 2.00 P.M. to 4.00 P.M( second session)

For the Kashmir & Ladakh, the timings for office will be 10.00 A.M. to 1.00 P.M (First Session); 1.00 P.M. to 2.00 P.M- break and 2.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M second session, while the court timing will be 10.30 A.M. to 1.00 P.M(first session); 1.00 P.M. to 2.00 P.M( break) and 2.00 P.M. to 4.30 P.M second session. The above timings shall take effect from 1st June 2020.