High Court gets 250 kanal land at Srinagar

The Administrative Council today approved allotment of additional 250 Kanal land at Rakh-i-Gund Akshan, Bemina, Srinagar for expansion of Judicial Infrastructure including construction of New High Court Complex.

The new allotment comes in addition to the 250 Kanals of land that was transferred to the High Court earlier in December 2019.

The cre- ation of Judicial Infrastructure on land aggregating to 500 Kanals at Rakh-i-Gund Akshan is expected to meet twin objectives of decongesting the Srinagar city while strengthening the Judicial Infrastructure which will house diverse ancillary legal facilities at one place.

As per the requisition by the department, the additional land is needed not only for the construction of High Court Complex but also to develop allied infrastructure like mediation centre, arbitration centre, litigant’s facility, food court, police and security infrastructure, staff accommodation for judicial administration, utility buildings, convention facilities, parking spaces and spaces for fire station.