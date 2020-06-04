High Court seeks report on covid testing regime

The High Court has directed J&K government to inform it as to how Covid19 testing is being carried out in the Union Territory.

Hearing on its own motion a Public Interest Litigation through video conference from Jammu wing of the High Court, a division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajnesh Oswal issued notice to the Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department to report “as to how the samples are being collected, transported to laboratories for testing and the schedule on which reports are obtained”.

The court sought the report by June 10.

The direction came after the court took cognizance of media reports saying that there was a “time gap” between taking of samples and receipt of reports.

The reports alleged that some security force personnel including police, who had tested and found infected, were deployed to discharge public functions.

The court appointed advocate Monika Kohli, who is assisting it in other cases related to Covid-19, as Amicus Curiae in the case.