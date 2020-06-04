Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
D A Rashid
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 4, 2020, 11:58 PM

High Court seeks report on covid testing regime

D A Rashid
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 4, 2020, 11:58 PM
Representational Pic

The High Court has directed J&K government to inform it as to how Covid19 testing is being carried out in the Union Territory.

Hearing on its own motion a Public Interest Litigation through video conference from Jammu wing of the High Court, a division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajnesh Oswal issued notice to the Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department to report “as to how the samples are being collected, transported to laboratories for testing and the schedule on which reports are obtained”.

Trending News

Amid COVID19, Muslims perform last rites of Kashmiri Pandit woman

Representational Pic

Senior IAS officer tests negative for Covid-19 now

File Pic

After doctor tests Covid19 positive, district admin orders temporary closure of diagnostic centres, clinics

File Pic

Health worker injured as militants attack police party in Kulgam

The court sought the report by June 10.

The direction came after the court took cognizance of media reports saying that there was a “time gap” between taking of samples and receipt of reports.

The reports alleged that some security force personnel including police, who had tested and found infected, were deployed to discharge public functions.

Latest News

Amnesty scheme for power consumers | Govt extends last dates for paying electricity installments

Representational Pic

Soldier killed on LoC firing in Rajouri

Searches continue in Mendhar on 4th day

File Pic

285 cases in a day; total 3142

The court appointed advocate Monika Kohli, who is assisting it in other cases related to Covid-19, as Amicus Curiae in the case.

Related News