High Court seeks status report on Srinagar Airport upgradation

J&K High Court has sought a fresh report on the status of upgradation of Srinagar International Airport.

Hearing on its own motion a Public Interest Litigation, a division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Puneet Gupta asked the J&K government and the Indian Air Force to file status of upgradation of the airport by October 12.

The court also asked counsel representing Airport Authority of India to ascertain the position with regard to the upgradation of the airport and file latest status report.

In 2016, the High Court had taken suo-moto cognizance of difficulties faced by passengers at Srinagar International Airport, and had directed the AAI and others to inform it about the steps taken to provide necessary facilities to passengers.

The court among other things had also sought to know the facilities “being provided to the passengers who suffer due to cancellation of flights”.