High Court wants to know govt's decision on Amarnath Yatra

J&K High Court has asked the government to inform it about its decision on Amarnath Yatra and the precautions to be ensured amid COVID-19 if the Yatra is permitted.

Hearing an application related to the Yatra by one, Advocate Sachin Sharma, a division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Vinod Ghatterji Koul issued notice to the government.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) Aseem Sawhney accepted notice on behalf of the government. Monika Kohli who is assisting the court as Amicus Curiae also accepted the notice.

The Court asked the AAG to place before it the proposal and decision of the government with regard to the Yatra.

The court also asked him “to place before it the number of daily visitors (to be allowed) to the Amarnath Yatra.”

“We shall also be given full details of the manner in which the respondents propose to provide for quarantine of suspected patients and treatment of COVID-19 during the Yatra,” the court said seeking an affidavit in this regard within two days.

The Court asked counsel for the applicant to examine the position with regard to the orders passed by the Supreme Court relating to religious gatherings and Yatra.

“We shall be informed of the position regarding the Govt orders in respect of religious shrines and Yatras including the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board,” it said.

The applicant before the court has sought to know about various issues related to the Amarnath Yatra. “The yatra commences with a coordinated effort of the locals including pithu/pony and palkiwalas whose cooperation is of great importance and without which this yatra cannot be commenced and due to the current lockdown situation in J&K, advance registration of the yatra has been postponed,” the application reads.

“No online booking of helicopters is taking place, as on date,” it reads. “Till date, nothing has been done by the administration and no arrangement is in place. The non-profit organizations are also not showing any interest in setting up their langars/stalls en route the track.”

The application submits that the administration has not taken any step to remove 8-10 feet snow which is lying over the whole track of 45 Km.

“Due to the COVID-19, even labourers are not available and those who are available are not willing to work as they are afraid of their lives and there are no facilities which have been undertaken by the Board for the pilgrims in the yatra,” it reads.

“No local support of mules, tents etc. is available, as on date. Even the accommodations, where the yatris are made to stay put for few days like centres at Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu Yatri Niwas/ Kalika Bhawan Jammu etc. are converted into quarantine centres to take care of the local COVID-19 patients.

“It is practically impossible to commence yatra on the schedule dates in the month of July, 2020 because the infrastructure and the logistic support by the locals, etc. is totally lacking,” he pleads.