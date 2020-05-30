High-level committee to examine seniority issues of KAS officers

The General Administration Department has constituted a 4-member high-level committee to examine the seniority issues of KAS officers. The committee comprises Chief Electoral Officer J&K and Commissioner Secretary Election Department, Hardesh Kumar; Secretary, Department of Disaster Management, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, Simrandeep Singh; Secretary, GAD, Farooq Ahmed Lone; and Secretary Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Achal Sethi.

The committee shall examine in detail the seniority issue of officers appointed to the Time Scale of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services with effect from 1 January 2004 to 1 December 2018 and “work out possible options for finalizing the seniority list on a normative basis”. The committee has been asked to submit report within one month. The committee to be assisted by the GAD will submit the “re-drawn seniority” by 5 June 2020.

“The committee report will settle the seniority issue of KAS officers especially of 1999 batch. Accordingly, deserving KAS officers will be inducted into IAS cadre as per the quota,” an official said.

It may be mentioned here that the decision to examine seniority issue was taken by the GAD after KAS officers made several representations to Lt Governor Girish Chander Murmu and Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam requesting for review of the seniority.