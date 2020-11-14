Higher reaches receive snowfall; rain in plains

The higher reaches of the Valley received a fresh spell of light to moderate snowfall on Saturday while plains received rains, even as the Meteorological Department predicted the wet spell to continue on Sunday. The fresh snowfall in the upper reaches due to an active Western Disturbance, which causes changes in weather, has resulted in closure of all major highways in Kashmir.

As per Meteorological Department, ski-resort Gulmarg in Baramulla district received 2.5 inches of snowfall while 1 foot snowfall has been received at Pir ki Galli. Sadhna Top, Sonamarg and Zojila Pass also received fresh spells of snowfall.

Police officials said two inches of snow has accumulated at Zojila, Minimarg and Shaitani Nalla on Srinagar-Leh highway resulting in its closure. Apharwat peak in Gulmarg has recorded 6 inches of snowfall and 9 inches of snowfall was received at Sadhna Top in Karnah, officials said. Z-gali in Machil has recorded 5 inches snowfall.

As per MeT data, Gulmarg received 4.6 millimeter rainfall, Kupwara recorded 15.4 mm, Qazigund 1.4 mm, Srinagar 0.8 mm, Pahalgam 0.8 mm rainfall between 8:30 am to 5:30 pm on Saturday.

The inclement weather has caused a sharp dip in the temperatures. Summer capital Srinagar recorded a maximum of 10.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday which was a drop of almost 5 degrees from the temperature recorded a day earlier. Ski-resort Gulmarg recorded 4.2 degrees maximum temperature.

Director MeT, Sonam Lotus, in a weather forecast issued on Saturday said inclement weather was expected to continue on Sunday.

“Expect increase in precipitation during the next 2 days with peak around tonight and tomorrow (Saturday night and Sunday). Weather will improve significantly thereafter,” Lotus said. The MeT had earlier issued a weather warning stating that both air and surface transport could get disrupted due to the inclement weather. The MeT has said the weather will improve from November 17.