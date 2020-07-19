Highest number of cases, highest recoveries in a day

J&K recorded the highest single day rise in the number of Covid19 cases on Sunday when 701 samples were reported positive. The day also recorded the highest number of recoveries for a day – 646.

The cases have jumped up by around 4000 in the past 8 days only. Steep escalation of COVID19 cases has been witnessed in Kashmir in the past two weeks. While the number of cases reached 10000 on 11 July, today the number of cases approached 14000. The

cumulative number on Sunday was 13899. Of these, 11112 cases have been reported from the Kashmir division.

Among the 601 cases in Kashmir division, 411 were contacts of known positive cases. 88 people had

reported to hospitals with symptoms of COVID19 or had been sampled while in hospitals. 22 pregnant women also tested positive today. 50 randomly sampled people, including service providers were reported as positive.

A health official said about 150 positive cases reported today were among the samples taken from security establishments – CRPF and BSF stationed in various districts of Kashmir. Many samples from various police lines were also positive while five doctors were found to be infected with the virus today.

Currently, 5844 cases of COVID19 are recovering in J&K. 7811 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Today’s was the highest rise in recoveries as well. 646 patients were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the infection.

Srinagar district accounts for one-fourth of cases from Kashmir division. Of the 11112 cases in Kashmir, 2901 have been reported from Srinagar – 26 percent. Sunday saw Srinagar having its highest ever spike in COVID19 cases. 290 new positives were confirmed among its residents, nearly 50 percent of the cases reported on the day.

13 travelers from Srinagar were included in this number. A health official said many bank employees and BSF personnel, as well as many contacts from Badami Bagh Cantonment and some battalions in Sanat Nagar, Nowshahra, Wazir Bagh and other areas were found positive.

In other districts the number of new cases were: Kupwara 84, Baramulla 53, Pulwama 46, Anantnag 28, Bandipora 27, Ganderbal 24, Shopian 21, Budgam 21 and Kulgam 7.

In Kupwara, a majority of cases were from Villgam, Magam, Trehgam, Lolab, Handwara and Zachaldar.

Pattan, Tafiabad and Kunzer were the more affected areas in Baramulla district and the new cases included service providers, random samples and pregnant women.

Dangarpora, Pachar, Galandar, Pampore and Kakapore were the main areas from where new cases of Pulwama were reported, although many other areas also reported some cases.

Jammu had 100 new cases, 49 of these travelers returning from outside.