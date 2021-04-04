Highest single day spike in Jammu

A 70-year old woman today died of covid19 at GMC Jammu while 6 MBBS students, two healthcare workers, and a doctor are among 92 fresh covid cases reported in Jammu district.

Today, Jammu region recorded the highest single-day spike up to 122 cases with most among them from the winter capital. Of 122 total infected persons in today’s official figures, 99 are locals and 23 are travelers.

In Jammu district, 92 cases have been recorded which included 76 locals and 16 travelers. Among the 16 infected travelers, one was detected at Jammu Airport and 15 at Jammu Railway Station, according to the health officials.

Officials said that a 70-year woman was admitted in the High Dependency Unit (HDU) of the GMC Jammu on March 28, 2021 and today early morning, she collapsed while undergoing treatment. She was suffering from co-morbidity. Till date, 383 people have lost their lives in Jammu district and 741 in the entire Jammu Region.

The officials said that Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) samples of students and staff members in Girls and Boys hostels of the Government Medical College, Jammu were collected.

During sampling, Principal, GMC Jammu, Dr Shashi Sudan told Greater Kashmir that 6 students have tested positive for the covid19.

The Principal GMC Jammu informed that they have isolated the covid infected students at Maternal Child Hospital (MCH) Gandhi Nagar. She said that the hostels have also been sanitized. She informed that a doctor has also tested positive.

The Principal GMC Jammu termed the situation alarming and warned of dire consequences if the covid appropriate behaviour is not adopted.

“We will open a counter for sampling of doctors, paramedical staff members and visitors in GMC Jammu to ensure that the infected people can timely be identified and isolated,” she added.

A senior official in the health department said that two health care workers have also tested positive for covid19 in Jammu. “We have conducted sampling of over 2000 people in the market,” the official added.