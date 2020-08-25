Highest spike in COVID deaths: 21 in a day

In the highest death toll for a day, 21 people who had tested positive for COVID19 lost lives in J&K on Tuesday. 18 among these were from the Kashmir division.

After a day of dip in deaths attributed to COVID19, Kashmir witnessed 18 people losing lives to the viral respiratory infection. On Monday, only seven deaths were reported from the division, the lowest in many days.

Of the fatalities that took place between Monday and Tuesday evening, five were from Srinagar district. The death toll in the district crossed 200 slab and reached 202 today.

A 52 year old woman from Bemina Srinagar admitted to SMHS Hospital on 20 August with respiratory distress and lost life today. A doctor at the hospital said the patient was suffering from COVID19 pneumonia and was in a critical state.

Another woman from Lal Chowk area of the city admitted at the same hospital also lost life early Tuesday morning. She had been admitted to the hospital on 17 August. Two men, aged 52 years and 95 years from Soura and Kawdara areas respectively died today. While the Soura man was admitted to SKIMS Soura with bilateral pneumonia, the Kawdara man had underlying ailments including diabetes and was admitted to Chest Diseases Hospital on 21 August. A 65 year old man from Sadrabal Srinagar admitted to SKIMS Soura expired late Tuesday evening, an official said.

A 45 year old CRPF man also admitted at SKIMS lost life on Tuesday. He had suffered a stroke and was COVID19 positive, a doctor said. The deceased trooper was posted in Humhama in Budgam district. He is the 11th trooper to die of COVID19 in J&K.

A 50 year old man from Lolab Kupwara died at SMHS Hospital late Monday night, while a 70 year old woman from Kupwara also succumbed to the viral disease at the same hospital.

Two women, both 80 years of age, from Shahbad Tral and Achgoza in Pulwama lost lives at District Hospital Pulwama between Monday and Tuesday.

A 65 year old woman from Chattergam Budgam admitted at SMHS Hospital died on Monday night, two days after admission. Another Budgam resident, a male also 65 years of age, died at this hospital Tuesday morning. He was from Khan Sahib area.

Three Ganderbal residents lost lives to COVID19 in the past 24 hours. These included a 40 year old woman admitted at SKIMS Soura. She was hypertensive and had COVID19 pneumonia, a doctor said. A 50 year old man from Sheikhzoo Ganderbal also passed away at SKIMS. He had been admitted with a stroke on 21 August, a health official said. An 85 year old from the same district admitted at SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina lost life today.

A 65 year old from Hajibal Baramulla expired at SMHS Hospital on Monday. He was hypertensive and diabetic, a doctor at this hospital said. A 75 year old man from Gopalpora Anantnag succumbed at GMC Anantnag on Monday night, a health official said. A 46 year old man from Sumbal Bandipora died at SKIMS Soura around midnight on Tuesday. He was a diabetic and had COVID19 pneumonia.

Three deaths were reported from Jammu division today. These included a 53 year old man from Bakhshi Nagar admitted at GMC Jammu.