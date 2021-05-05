Highest spike in J&K | 52 COVID deaths, 4716 fresh cases

Marking the highest spike so far, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 4716 covid cases and 52 fatalities attributed to the virus in last 24-hours.

For the second consecutive day, J&K reported over 4500 cases in a day and recorded its highest death toll due to Covid since the outbreak of pandemic in the northern region.

The details shared by the health department state that 52 patients died after contracting the deadly Covid infection in J&K. Of them, 28 died in Jammu division and 24 in Kashmir. Though Jammu has witnessed a spike in deaths but on Wednesday Kashmir reported its highest tally of Covid deaths this year.

Among the persons who died in Kashmir include 85-year-old man from Shivpora, Srinagar who died at SMHS hospital, 55-year-old woman from Delina, 65-year-old man from Nowgam died, 65-year-old man from Gulshan Abad Noor Bagh, 26-year-old man from UP at present Habba Kadal, who died at SMHS hospital, 50-year-old woman from Khanyar Srinagar, 70-year-old man from Safa Kadal, 82-year-old woman from Sonwar, 65-year-old woman from Alochi Bagh , 75-year-old from Nowpora Srinagar,

As per details, 15 died in GMC Jammu, 01 in MCH Wing (GMC), 02 in GMC Rajouri, 02 in ASCOMS Jammu, 01 in AKG Kathua, 01 in SDH Mendhar, 02 in Home/ Brought Dead, 01 in DH Kishtwar, 01 in MH Satwari, 02 in SSH, Jmu, 01 in CD Hospital Srinagar, 04 in SKIMS Soura, 08 in SMHS Srinagar, 04 in GMC Baramulla, 03 in DH Pulwama, 02 in JLNM Srinagar, 01 in GMC Anantnag & 01 in MCH Bijbehara.

With today’s 52 deaths, the total tally has gone above 2500. J&K has reported 2510 deaths so far, of which 1476 were reported from Kashmir and 1034 in Jammu division.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 4716 Covid positive cases, 1518 from Jammu division and 3198 from Kashmir, taking the overall infection tally to 196585.

After Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag, Budgam, Pulwama district has witnessed a spike in Covid infection cases.

Srinagar has reported 1125 infection cases, the district has been declared as Red Zone by J&K administration after the spurt in positivity rate.

Baramulla too witnessed a spike in Covid infection cases, it reported its highest-ever daily spike of 511 infection cases in day. Budgam has reported 277 cases, Pulwama 362, Kupwara 148, Anantnag 255, Bandipora 96, Ganderbal 108, Kulgam 238, Shopian 78, Jammu 598, Udhampur 165, Retour 175, Doda 28, Kathua 158, Samba 38, Kishtwar 39, Poonch 92, Ramban 102and Reasi 37.

The number of active positive cases is inching closer to the 40,000, the current number of active cases is 39628 –14076 in Jammu and 25552 in Kashmir.

As per the details, 4062 hospital beds have been designated for Covid patients of which 2360 beds are occupied, 2007 patients are on oxygen support, 103 are on ventilator support.

Moreover, 2338 COVID-19 patients have recovered, 544 from Jammu division and 1794 from Kashmir.