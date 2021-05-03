Highest spike of 51 COVID deaths in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir reported its highest single-day spike of 51 deaths attributed to Covid-19 and 3733 cases on Monday. J&K has recorded 139 fatalities in three days.

As per the details shared by the health department, out of 51 reported on Monday, 35 deaths were reported from Jammu division and 16 from Kashmir division.

J&K has reported 2421 COVID related deaths so far since the outbreak of the pandemic – 1440 in Kashmir and 980 in Jammu.

Among the patients who succumbed after being tested positive for Covid include a 58-year-old woman from Hamdaniya Colony Bemina who died at SMHS hospital, 11 days after she was admitted at the facility and tested positive for the virus.

A 55-year-old man from Sanat Nagar Srinagar died at JVC hospital, an 80-year-old man from Rawalpora Srinagar was brought dead to SMHS, a 55-year-old man from Safakadal Srinagar, a 72-year-old woman from Hazratbal Srinagar, a 35-year-old from Moomin Abad Batmaloo, a 78-year-old man from Safapora Ganderbal and a 55-year-old from Karan Nagar Srinagar also succumbed to the virus.

According to official details, of the 51 deaths, 24 died in GMC Jammu, 02 in MCH wing GMC Jmu (Govt GN Hosp), 02 in GMC Rajouri, 01 in GMC Doda, 01 in CD Hospital Jmu, 01 in GMGS Jmu, 01 in DH Ramban, 01 in DH Poonch, 03 in Home (Brought Dead), 01 in CD Hosp Sgr, 06 in SKIMS Soura, 05 in SMHS, 01 in CHC Kupwara, 01 in DH Kulgam and 01 in SDH Sopore.

On a day J&K reported its highest tally of deaths, it recorded its second highest number of cases reported in a single day. The UT recorded 3733 Covid infection cases of which 2439 cases were reported in Kashmir division and 1294 cases in Jammu division, the total tally of infection cases reported so far is 187219.

Srinagar for the second day in a row reported infection cases in excess of 1100. As per the doctors, the infection rate this time is higher; some labs are recording over 30 percent positivity rate.

Srinagar has reported 1136 Covid-19 positive cases; the district has recorded 46,784 positive cases including 560 deaths and 36,081 recoveries so far.

Baramulla recorded 232 cases, Budgam 208, Pulwama 296, Kupwara 64, Anantnag 145, Bandipora 85, Ganderbal 51, Kulgam 167, Shopian 55, Jammu 584, Udhampur 86, Rajouri 111, Doda 12, Kathua 112, Samba 209, Kishtwar 9, Poonch 30, Ramban 44 and Reasi 97.

The active cases in J&K are 34567, 22244 in Kashmir and 12323 in Jammu division.

As per the health department, the bed capacity for Covid patients in hospitals across J&K has been enhanced to 3817, of which 2054 patients are admitted, 1693 are on oxygen support, 102 are on ventilators.

The only silver lining is that 1536 patients have recovered from Covid-19.