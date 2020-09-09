Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: September 10, 2020, 12:12 AM

Highway 4-laning project | Debris being dumped in river Chenab

Ramban residents seek action against ‘polluters’
Inhabitants of this district today alleged that CPPPL, a contractor company, working on the four-laning highway project, is throwing excavated waste material in the river Chenab and Nullah Bislari at several places in the district.

The residents alleged that this has created an environmental disaster in the area.

They said that the company engaged by the NHAI for four-laning of the road from Nashri to Ramban “has been dumping the debris in river Chenab from Chanderkote to Kelamorh, and in Nullah Bislari from Battery Chasma to Banihal, and at some other locations along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district.”

They said the dumping was continuing in clear violation of National Green Tribunal directives and despite notices issued by District Magistrate Ramban in this regard.

The residents alleged that the contractor company is not dumping the debris at the identified sites.

Civil society members of Ramban said that this “illegal and unauthorized activity” by the company has made the life of people a hell.

They said the constant dumping of the debris in the Chenab creates lot of silt in the river which could cause damage to the Salal power project in district Reasi.

Meanwhile, they appealed to the authorities including the Pollution Control Board and National Green Tribunal to take cognisance of the matter and ensure the practice is stopped forthwith.

Despite repeated attempts, the contractor company could not be contacted for comment.

