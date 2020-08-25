Highway blocked after portion of road caves in

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway today got blocked after a portion of the road caved in at Dalwass here on Tuesday morning.

Hundreds of vehicles laden with essential commodities were stranded near Police Naka Ramban, Chanderkote, Sarga Nashri and other places.

Kashmir valley and some areas of Ramban district remained cut off from

Jammu due to the road closure.

Locals here said that the road caved in due allegedly to unscientific earth cutting at Dalwas area of Batote tehsil along the highway by a construction company engaged by NHAI.

They alleged that the road had developed cracks and it caved in following heavy rains. Earlier, in March some houses had collapsed in the same area.

People protested and demanded stopping of the earth cutting. The protests hampered the road restoration work.

DSP, traffic, Ramban, Ajaj Anand, confirmed that the highway had been blocked and blamed the residents of the area for “creating hurdles in restoration work.”