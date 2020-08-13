Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
August 14, 2020

Highway closed due to landslide at Mehar

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic today due to a landslide at Mehar, Ramban.

Earlier, on Wednesday the traffic had been suspended for several hours on the highway due to a landslide at the same spot.

“The road was again blocked at Mehar due to a massive landslide on Thursday afternoon,” sources said.

“A large number of vehicles got stuck on both sides of the highway at Ramban. These vehicles were bound for Jammu, Doda Kishtwar, or were coming towards Srinagar,” sources said.

Locals said the earth cutting in the area had made the highway prone to landslides. “Since work for four-laning of the highway is underway, it has become a major reason for frequent landslides on the highway,” they said.

Meanwhile, the district administration directed the concerned contractor company to deploy its men and machinery at the spot to clear the road.

Sources said it will take some time to clear the road.

“For public safety, the traffic movement has been halted on the highway. LMVs have been diverted via Maitra,” a Traffic police official said.

He said that due to massive landslide at Mehar, the highway has been blocked for traffic.

Manager of a contractor company informed Greater Kashmir that the shooting stones at Mehar were hampering the restoration work.

The traffic had not been restored till the filing of this report in the evening.

