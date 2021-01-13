Highway closure: prices of essential items go up

The continued Srinagar-Jammu national highway closure has resulted in skyrocketing of prices of essentials goods in Kashmir. The highway remained closed for the fifth straight day today.

A market survey by this reporter in Srinagar revealed that onion was being sold between Rs 60 to 70, potato Rs 50, and Kale (Haakh) Rs 100 per kg.

Consumers complained that prices of eggs have also increased and mutton was still being sold at Rs 600 per kg despite government claiming to have enforced the meat rate of Rs 480 per kg.

However, the vegetable vendors said that were getting supplies at higher rates. “Before the snowfall, the prices had stabilized to some extent, but since the closure of the highway we are getting vegetables at higher prices from wholesale mandis,” Abudul Majeed, a vendor at Lalchowk said.

Some consumers from Hazratbal said that the shopkeepers were selling vegetables at much higher prices.

While talking to Greater Kashmir, Director Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution (CAPD) Bashir Ahmed Khan said that the government is doing everything to keep the markets on check.

He said that they have increased the market checking squads. “We have fined the violators as well and in this regard several FIRs have been registered,” he said.

Earlier this month , Div Com Kashmir, P K Pole had ordered a strict market checking following the heavy snowfall which led to highway closure. The consumers said that the government is not moving beyond official orders while the general public is facing the brunt.