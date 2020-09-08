Highway in bad condition, gives tough time to travellers

The dilapidated condition of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is giving tough time to the travellers and causing frequent accidents.

The drivers and passengers frequently travelling on the road, as also the people living in the villages along the highway

in Ramban alleged that the authorities responsible for maintaining the road are unmoved even by the frequent accidents.

They alleged that the contractor companies engaged by the NHAI “do not bother to repair the road due to which it has become accident prone.”

They said that almost every day people get killed in road accidents on the highway and many receive fatal injuries “yet the authorities hardly take any steps to improve the condition of the road”.

People said that even as the authorities every year announce huge allocation of funds for the improvement of the road, “yet on the ground there is no improvement.”

“The bad condition of the road is causing lot of inconvenience to the commuters,” Masqoor Ahmed, a local said.

People said that have several times urged the district administration to repair and upgrade the road, “but nothing has been done so for”.

When contacted, Project Director, NHIA, Parshoutam Kumar said that repair and resurfacing of the highway “will be conducted after the rainy season is over”.