GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 19, 2020, 12:19 AM

Highway: LMV traffic from Srinagar today

‘HMVs will be allowed from Udhampur to Srinagar’
The Light Motor Vehicles (LMV) will be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu on the 270-kilometer Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Thursday.

Traffic officials said that subject to fair weather and better road condition, Light Motor Vehicles (passenger) shall be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu.

Representational Photo

A traffic official said that LMVs from Zig (Qazigund) will be allowed between 7 am till 12 noon. “No vehicle shall be allowed after cut off timing.”

He said that Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) shall be allowed from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar on Thursday.

However on Friday, there shall be no traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway from either side in view of maintenance of the road, the official said.

File Photo/ GK

A traffic advisory said that load carriers should take the Mughal Road. “Subject to fair weather and good road condition only downward traffic (load carriers) loaded with fresh fruits shall be allowed from Herpora (Shopian) from 11 am to 4 pm towards Poonch.

“No vehicle shall be allowed after cut off timing. Moreover, no passenger vehicle or pedestrian shall be allowed on Mughal Road.” the traffic advisory reads.

