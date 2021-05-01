Front Page, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: May 2, 2021, 12:45 AM

Highway open: traffic from Jammu today

MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: May 2, 2021, 12:45 AM
File Pic

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained open for vehicular traffic on Saturday. The traffic authorities said the traffic shall ply from Jammu to Srinagar on Sunday.

A fresh advisory by the traffic department said that in view of the movement of Kashmir-based Darbar Move employees, the traffic shall ply from Jammu towards Srinagar on Sunday.

“The LMVs (Passenger) shall be allowed from Nagrota (Jammu) at 6am to 12pm towards Srinagar on the highway,” it said. TCU Jammu shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic.

The HMVs/load carriers shall be allowed from Zig (Qazigund) towards Jammu after the Darbar Move Convoy will cross Zig Qazigund, it said.

Meanwhile, the security forces have been advised not to ply against traffic plan to avoid congestion on the highway.

