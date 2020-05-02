Highway opens after 28 hours

The vehicular traffic on the 270-kilometer Srinagar-Jammu highway was restored on Saturday after 28 hours of highway blockade due to landslides and shooting stones.

Senior Traffic Police officials said shooting stones along the Banihal- Ramban stretch at Cafeteria Morh were frequently blocking the highway.

“Today the highway was restored at 1:30 pm after remaining closed for 28 hours,” the officials said. The highway was closed Friday morning due to shooting stones at Panthiyal and Cafeteria Morh.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Traffic (Highway) Ajay Anand told Greater Kashmir that rainfall and shooting stones were hampering the road clearance process. “We managed to get the Kashmir-bound 700 trucks move from near Ramban, but fresh shooting stones have been adding to the problem,” said Anand.

The officer said 40 buses carrying passengers who had been quarantined at Lakhanpur were also allowed to move towards their destination.

Traffic advisory:

A traffic advisory issued by the Traffic Police department said that subject to fair weather and road conditions only vehicles carrying essential items, and empty trucks would be allowed to move on the highway on Sunday.

The advisory said trucks carrying essential items will also be allowed to move on Srinagar-Leh highway depending on the conditions of the road.

It said the Mughal Road connecting Shopian to Pir Panchal remains closed due to accumulation of snow.

Rains lash Valley

Rains accompanied by thunders and gusty winds lashed Kashmir the Friday night and again Saturday afternoon.

Meteorological Department said that moderate rains with thunder and lightning accompanied by gusty winds were witnessed in various parts of the Valley.

The MeT has predicted intermittent rains to continue till next week with higher intensity expected to be from Monday to Wednesday.

As per MeT data, the summer capital Srinagar recorded 3 millimetres of rainfall between Friday and Saturday.

Ski resort Gulmarg also recorded 8 mm rainfall while Pahalgam received 4 mm rainfall.

As per MeT, the frequent recent wet spells during the last two months have helped overcome the rainfall deficit witnessed in February in both J&K and Ladakh.