Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway could not be restored for the third consecutive day on Thursday due to multiple landslides from Banihal to Ramban.

Incessant rains that have lashed the area for the last three days have triggered multiple fresh landslides.

Traffic officials said portions of the highway have caved in at Dalwass and Kunfer Nullah Chanderkote. They said constant rains were hampering the road restoration work.