Highway remains closed for maintenance work

Owing to repair and maintenance work on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the traffic on it remained suspended on Friday.

Authorities stopped all vehicular movement at Qaziqund and Jakhani Udhampur, sources said.

They said that due to suspension of the traffic, sub division Ramsu and Banihal and scores of villages falling under Ramban tehsil remained disconnected with Ramban town.

Sources said that the contractor firms engaged by National Highway Authority of India carried out excavation work for widening the highway into four-lane.

“The repair and maintenance works were also carried out on the highway at various places between Nashri – Ramban and Ramban – Banihal stretches,” they said.

Many people from Banihal, Ramsu, Ukhral-Khari and adjoining areas complained that they had to face difficulties in reaching their workplaces. Some also complained that they faced difficulties in reaching Ramban hospital due to suspension of traffic on the highway.

Traffic advisory

Meanwhile, according to a traffic plan issued by Traffic Police Srinagar, the traffic on Saturday on the highway will be from Srinagar to Jammu.

The plan said that “in view of the movement of Darbar move employees from Srinagar towards Jammu on Saturday, subject to fair weather and good road condition vehicular movement on the highway will be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu.”

“Commuters are advised to follow the SOP issued by the government to prevent the spread of Covid 19.

“No vehicle shall be allowed from the opposite direction.”