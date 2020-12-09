Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: December 10, 2020, 12:25 AM

Highway remains open despite inclement weather

File Photo

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained open for traffic today notwithstanding light rains and snowfall at Jawahar Tunnel.

Heavy motor vehicles were allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu, while as the LMVs were permitted from both sides.

“There was no interruption in the traffic from Banihal to Nashri tunnel,” traffic police officials said. “Hundreds of vehicles crossed Nashri tunnel from Ramban district towards Jammu.”

Travel advisory

Meanwhile, traffic police headquarters, Jammu/Srinagar today in a travel advisory said that in view of inclement weather prediction by MeT in J&K, “there are chances of blockade of NHW -44”.

“People are advised to avoid journey on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Subject to fair weather and better road condition LMVs (passenger) shall be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar,” it said.

“Cut off timings for LMVs from Nagrota Jammu is fixed 5am to 11am and from Jakheni Udhampur 6am to 12pm. No vehicle shall be allowed after cut off timing.

“Stranded vehicles between Jakheni (Udhampur) and Nashri shall be allowed towards Srinagar. Security forces are advised not to ply against advisory/traffic plan in view of traffic congestion on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway,” it said.

