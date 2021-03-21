Highway remains open for traffic

Despite inclement weather, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained open for traffic on Sunday.

While the traffic was allowed from Srinagar to Jammu in the morning, hundreds of load carriers, and oil and gas tankers were allowed to ply towards Srinagar in the afternoon.

A traffic police official said that after clearing the Jammu-bound traffic, the load carriers carrying essential commodities which were stranded at Nagrota, Udhampur and other places, were allowed to move towards the valley in the afternoon. As already reported, the MeT department had predicted rain in plains and snow in higher reaches across J&K for few days.

The landslide-prone Nashri-Banihal sectors of the highway in Ramban district received light rains in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, a Traffic Police Official at Traffic Control Unit Ramban informed Greater Kashmir that subject to fair weather and better road condition, light and medium passenger vehicles will be allowed towards Kashmir on Monday morning, to be followed by heavy load carriers stranded between Nashri and Ramban.