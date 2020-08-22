Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: August 23, 2020, 12:43 AM

Highway reopens for traffic on day 3

GK Photo
After remaining blocked for two days due to multiple landslides and shooting stones at several places, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was thrown open for the traffic today.

Hundreds of vehicles stranded from both sides of the highway, were allowed to move.

Earlier, the highway had got blocked on Thursday following multiple landslides and shooting stones triggered by incessant rains at several places along the highway.

The authorities had put into service men and machinery to clear the road.

The road was today opened for the traffic after the landslides and debris were cleared off the road, traffic authorities said.

