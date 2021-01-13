Highway restoration: BRO engineers reach Kelamorh

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains closed since Sunday when a portion of the road caved in at Kelamorh near Ramban town on Sunday evening.

Reports said that a 16-meter retaining wall of a bridge collapsed which led to the sinking of a 50 meter portion of the road. The spot is adjacent to an under-construction tunnel.

A team of Border Roads Organization engineers along with material for erecting a temporary bridge reached Kelamorh Wednesday evening.

They informed the Greater Kashmir that the work for erecting the temporary bridge will start on Thursday.

Kashmir bound vehicles, most of them trucks carrying essential supplies to the valley, are stuck at various places on the highway.

Travellers were seen crossing the damaged portion on foot to reach their respective destinations.