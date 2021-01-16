Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: January 16, 2021, 11:44 PM

Highway restored for LMVs

GK Photo

After remaining closed for six days, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was restored for Light Motor Vehicles on Saturday evening.

Authorities said the LMVs stranded between Ramban and Banihal towns were allowed to move towards respective destinations.

They said heavy vehicles would be allowed after the trial of newly constructed bailey bridge at Kelamorh is completed.

The highway was closed as a portion of the road caved in near a bridge at Kelamorh last Sunday. The continued closure of the highway has resulted in shortage of mutton, poultry products and vegetables in Kashmir valley.

