Highway to remain closed for maintenance work today

The traffic police have issued a fresh advisory restricting vehicular movement on the 270- kilometre Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Friday owing to maintenance works.

Earlier, an advisory restricting vehicular movement on the highway on Friday’s from October 16 to November 30 due to maintenance works had been issued which has now been extended for this Friday.

The traffic police have advised commuters not to undertake journeys on the highway on Friday. “In case of any emergency, commuters may contact traffic control units of Jammu Srinagar Ramban and Udhampur,” the advisory said.

Weather

A fresh spell of light snowfall in Minamarg and Zojila areas was received on late Thursday evening.

An official said that these areas got covered under a blanket of snow due to which the Srinagar-Leh National Highway became slippery.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department here has predicted dry weather till November 10.

Speaking with Greater Kashmir, Director MeT, Sonam Lotus: “We expect dry weather for next five days but on November 11 and 12 there could be fresh Western Disturbance, which brings change in weather, leading to a fresh spell of light snowfall in the higher reaches of the Valley.”

Lotus said fall in temperatures, making the mornings and evenings cold were expected to continue.

He said that the day temperatures will continue to remain in the range of 20 degrees Celsius for next few days.

Meanwhile, the summer capital Srinagar on Thursday recorded 20.2 degrees Celsius temperature and Ski-resort Gulmarg in Baramulla recorded 9.4 degrees Celsius maximum temperature.