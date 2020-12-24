Highway to remain closed for traffic today

The traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway will remain suspended on Friday for the weekly road repairing and maintenance works between Nashri to Jawahar tunnel.

The Traffic Police headquarters Srinagar issued a fresh advisory today saying that no vehicular movement will be allowed on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway from either side in view of weekly maintenance/repairing of the road on Friday.

It may be recalled that the government had earlier issued an order providing that the highway shall remain closed for traffic on every Friday to facilitate contractor companies engaged by National Highway Authority of India (NH1A) to carry out repairs from Nashri to Banihal in Jammu province.

Meanwhile, the order for closure of the highway for traffic on Fridays has again evoked criticism from the people. “The stoppage of vehicular traffic on the vital Srinagar Jammu National highway every Friday is causing immense problems for the passengers and commuters,” people complained.