Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: December 25, 2020, 1:00 AM

Highway to remain closed for traffic today

MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: December 25, 2020, 1:00 AM
File Photo

The traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway will remain suspended on Friday for the weekly road repairing and maintenance works between Nashri to Jawahar tunnel.

The Traffic Police headquarters Srinagar issued a fresh advisory today saying that no vehicular movement will be allowed on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway from either side in view of weekly maintenance/repairing of the road on Friday.

Trending News
Representational Image

20-year-old scooty rider dies in Ganderbal road accident

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah addressing a press conference at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar on Saturday. Aman Farooq/GK

PAGD candidates threatened, coerced to join Apni party, alleges Omar Abdullah

File Photo

PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance coverage to all J&K residents

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only] Aman Farooq/GK

Kashmir shivers in frigid 'Chillai-Kalan'

It may be recalled that the government had earlier issued an order providing that the highway shall remain closed for traffic on every Friday to facilitate contractor companies engaged by National Highway Authority of India (NH1A) to carry out repairs from Nashri to Banihal in Jammu province.

Meanwhile, the order for closure of the highway for traffic on Fridays has again evoked criticism from the people. “The stoppage of vehicular traffic on the vital Srinagar Jammu National highway every Friday is causing immense problems for the passengers and commuters,” people complained.

Related News