MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
May 26, 2021, 12:46 AM

Highway to remain closed today

MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: May 26, 2021, 12:46 AM
File photo
File photo

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway will remain closed for traffic on Wednesday owing to weekly repairs, officials said.

The traffic will remain suspended between Nashri and Jawahar tunnels from both sides on the instructions of the government and authorities.

According to traffic police and district administration the highway will remain closed for 24 hours from 5am Wednesday to enable the contractor companies engaged by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to undertake necessary repairs of the highway.

Authorities told Greater Kashmir that traffic will be resumed on Thursday morning.

